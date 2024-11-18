CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $1,636,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.2 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $336.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.86 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 488.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.36.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $955,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.