CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,813,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

