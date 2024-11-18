DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,119 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $25,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $59,801,000 after buying an additional 110,570 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $198.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

