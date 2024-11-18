DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DocGo were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocGo by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCGO opened at $4.09 on Monday. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89.

DCGO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

