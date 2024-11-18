Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.63 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.