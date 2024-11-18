Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Draganfly
Draganfly Trading Down 11.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Draganfly
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.