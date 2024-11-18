Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Draganfly Trading Down 11.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

NASDAQ DPRO opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.24. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

