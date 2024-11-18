Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

