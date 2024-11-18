Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

