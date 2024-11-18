Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $6,370,000. Joho Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $6,242,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,042,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $851.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

