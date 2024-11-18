Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 20,495 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,495 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 50.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 453,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SXC opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

