Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $16,020,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 375.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 363,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,738.28. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 49,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $342,982.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,466.32. This trade represents a 14.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,983 shares of company stock worth $1,514,002. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ARDX opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

