Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

