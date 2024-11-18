Entropy Technologies LP Has $112,000 Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $311.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

