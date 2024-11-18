Entropy Technologies LP Has $165,000 Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 749.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:MEI opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.90%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, Director David P. Blom purchased 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,749.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,710.11. The trade was a 33.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. This trade represents a 51.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

