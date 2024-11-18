Entropy Technologies LP Invests $176,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in eXp World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 38,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in eXp World by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,354,120.85. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,891 shares of company stock worth $8,577,645. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

