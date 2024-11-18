Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Braze were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.06 on Monday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,791.20. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,781. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

