Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 228,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 353,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,927.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,197,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,648,877.33. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,392,217 shares of company stock worth $8,882,821 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ACDC shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $6.43 on Monday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.