Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth $3,383,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 925,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $489,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.