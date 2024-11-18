Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 2.3 %

MMS opened at $79.18 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Maximus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

