Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $371.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

