Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 12,700 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 469,176 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. This represents a 53.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,340. The trade was a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.32. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

