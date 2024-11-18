Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 37,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 195,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,981,000 after acquiring an additional 72,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Pool Trading Up 0.5 %
POOL stock opened at $359.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.32. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.
Pool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.
Pool Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
