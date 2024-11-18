Entropy Technologies LP Sells 10,607 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $5.11 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $855.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

