Entropy Technologies LP Sells 500 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.5 %

About StoneX Group

SNEX stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

