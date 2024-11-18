Entropy Technologies LP Sells 9,121 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $12,556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 896,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 443,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $40.29 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

