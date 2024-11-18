Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 106,553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,596,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This trade represents a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

FB Financial Price Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

