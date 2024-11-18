Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on ENV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $337,000.

ENV opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.