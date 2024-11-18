Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ENV opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11.
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
