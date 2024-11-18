EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,487,000 after buying an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,494,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.