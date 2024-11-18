FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at UBS Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $483.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.