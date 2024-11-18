Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.