Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

FRT stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The trade was a 82.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

