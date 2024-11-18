FNSC Holdings Inc. Purchases 105,214 Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 105,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.73 per share, with a total value of C$4,495,794.22.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 25,774 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,288.94.

On Thursday, September 19th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,565 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$650,010.60.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$43.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61. First National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$35.15 and a 12-month high of C$43.48.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on First National Financial

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.