FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS FAUG opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $648.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.