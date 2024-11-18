GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $367.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $367.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEV. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

Shares of GEV opened at $329.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.23. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

