Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $116.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.