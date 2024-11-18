GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 27,132 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 401.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 402,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bioventus by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 289.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125,736 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Bioventus Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $912.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.88. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Further Reading

