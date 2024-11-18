GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $143.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,118 shares of company stock worth $1,660,200 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

