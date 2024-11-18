GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $690,000 Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,309 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 5.4 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

