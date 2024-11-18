GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $753,000 Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.50.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 403.85%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

