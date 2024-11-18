GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

