GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 4,202 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 184,171 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. This trade represents a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $99.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

