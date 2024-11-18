GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 13,558 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of OppFi worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of OppFi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OppFi by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at $927,671.25. The trade was a 41.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $155,098.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,782.40. The trade was a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

OppFi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $562.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.20. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

