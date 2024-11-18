Guy Melamed Sells 91,345 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VRNS stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,874,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,396,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after buying an additional 147,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

