Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 947,191 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $27,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Halliburton by 146.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HAL opened at $29.69 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.