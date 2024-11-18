Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,065 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6,483.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 395,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 389,028 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 383.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 75,996 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 61.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZALT opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.