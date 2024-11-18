Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 5,946 Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 273.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INCM stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

