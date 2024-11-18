Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,787 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZSEP. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter worth $519,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Price Performance

ZSEP stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86.

