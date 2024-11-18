Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $212.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $217.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

