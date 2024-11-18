Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after buying an additional 481,976 shares during the period.

SGOV opened at $100.52 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

