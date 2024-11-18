Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,844 Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JUNM opened at $31.56 on Monday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.